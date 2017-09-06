Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Finally Go Public in Super Rare PDA Pics

Look, we all know Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating. They know it. We know it. The world knows it. But the couple have been *insanely* private about their relationship: they're almost never spotted together, and definitely never talk about each other. Until now, yay!

New photos of Foxx and Holmes enjoying a public walk on the beach have surfaced—and they couldn't look happier, or more at ease.

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx FINALLY confirm relationship https://t.co/2CsQWgzxIw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 6, 2017

The pair have reportedly been dating for several years—though Foxx attempted to shut down rumors back in 2013, saying "[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."

Status: each other's lobsters.

