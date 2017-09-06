Kim Kardashian's Third Child Is Reportedly Due in January

Not to be outdone by Kate Middleton, America's resident reality royal Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to become a mom again in January 2018.

Kim and her husband Kanye West are said to be using a surrogate for their current pregnancy (thanks in part to Kim's health complications throughout her pregnancies with North and Saint West), and TMZ reports that the baby is due early next year.

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

"The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate," a source tells People."Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process."

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Obviously, it goes without saying that the identity of Kim and Kanye's surrogate is strictly confidential—but apparently she and the baby are healthy. "They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy," the source says. "They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

TMZ reports that hiring a surrogate set Kim and Kanye back $45k.

