Breaking News!

Op-Ed: Ending DACA Is Trump's Biggest Failing Yet
What It's Really Like Living with Rosacea
A Call to Abolish Greek Life
4 DIY Skincare Recipes That All Involve Alcohol
The Ultimate Ranking of 'GOT' Sex Scenes

Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Hair and Latex for New York Fashion Week

Nope, not a wig.

Most Popular
Getty

Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, and her chosen look for the event? Wet, silver hair. Paired with a full length latex dress that is equal parts cool and "oh my god she must be so sweaty"-inducing.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The reality star watched Tom Ford's show...

Getty

And then braved the New York City rain (wet latex does not sound ideal) and went back from whence she came:

Getty

And while you're probably under the assumption that this new hair is a wig—nope—it's the real deal. The cut and color was created by Chris Appleton, who shared some behind-the-scenes action with Kim:

FYI, this isn't the first time Kim's gone blonde at Fashion Week, but it is her first public appearance since news broke that she and Kanye are expecting a third child via surrogate in January.

Yeezy Vibes @makeupbymario @tokyostylez

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Daenerys vibes strong.

Related Story
Kim Kardashian's Third Child Due in January

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity