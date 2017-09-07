Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Hair and Latex for New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, and her chosen look for the event? Wet, silver hair. Paired with a full length latex dress that is equal parts cool and "oh my god she must be so sweaty"-inducing.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The reality star watched Tom Ford's show...

Getty

Most Popular

And then braved the New York City rain (wet latex does not sound ideal) and went back from whence she came:

Getty

And while you're probably under the assumption that this new hair is a wig—nope—it's the real deal. The cut and color was created by Chris Appleton, who shared some behind-the-scenes action with Kim:

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

FYI, this isn't the first time Kim's gone blonde at Fashion Week, but it is her first public appearance since news broke that she and Kanye are expecting a third child via surrogate in January.

Yeezy Vibes @makeupbymario @tokyostylez A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 11, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

Daenerys vibes strong.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.