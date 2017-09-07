Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Hair and Latex for New York Fashion Week
Nope, not a wig.
Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, and her chosen look for the event? Wet, silver hair. Paired with a full length latex dress that is equal parts cool and "oh my god she must be so sweaty"-inducing.
The reality star watched Tom Ford's show...
And then braved the New York City rain (wet latex does not sound ideal) and went back from whence she came:
And while you're probably under the assumption that this new hair is a wig—nope—it's the real deal. The cut and color was created by Chris Appleton, who shared some behind-the-scenes action with Kim:
FYI, this isn't the first time Kim's gone blonde at Fashion Week, but it is her first public appearance since news broke that she and Kanye are expecting a third child via surrogate in January.
Daenerys vibes strong.
