Gigi Hadid Just Stepped Out Wearing Zayn Malik's Name on Her Butt

Gigi Hadid has been known to give her boyfriend Zayn Malik the occasional sartorial shoutout, but her latest fashionable declaration of love is her greatest yet. The model was spotted in New York City wearing a pair of cropped jeans that had Zayn's name stitched across the back pocket.

Getty

Little did we know a pair of pants could inspire so much 😍.

Again, this isn't the first time Gigi has expressed her feelings with fashion. She was seen wearing a "lol UR not Zayn Malik" shirt after her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas performed at Wango Tango.

