Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Just Made Their Second Red Carpet Appearance Together

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been on plenty of outings and dates since they've gone public with their relationship, but their official event appearances have been scant. That changed tonight, however, when the pair stepped onto the red carpet for the BAZAAR Icons party.

Most Popular

Olivia Fleming

The Weeknd, Harper's BAZAAR's September cover star, wore a velvet suit with crystal-embellished lapels. Gomez was close behind in a more understated look, featuring a millennial pink mod mini dress and red heeled sandals.

This only marks the couple's second red carpet appearance together. Their first was at the Met Gala in May this year, where the duo packed on the PDA.

Here's to many more joint red carpet appearances!

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.