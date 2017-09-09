The Clooneys Have Taken a Yazidi Refugee into Their Home

Amal and George Clooney have taken in a Yazidi refugee from Iraq. He is currently staying at their Kentucky home and studying at the University of Chicago.

"He was on this bus to Mosul, and ISIS shot the two bus drivers and said, 'Anybody who wants to go to college, we will shoot them,'" Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He survived and came to America. He got through all the checks, and once he got through those, it was like, 'Listen, we got your back. You want to get an education? You want to move your life forward? This is something that we can do.'"

Clooney and his wife, a human rights barrister, have been praised for their philanthropic work in relation to the refugee crisis. In August, it was announced that the couple will fund seven schools for 3,000 Syrian refugees, who have escaped to Lebanon.

Amal Clooney has also called for the UN to stop allowing ISIS "to get away with genocide".

