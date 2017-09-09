Breaking News!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on the Surrogacy Rumors

She addressed the topic at last night's Bazaar Icons party.

Rumors have been circulating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a child through a surrogate, but the couple have remained quiet on the matter. Until now.

Talking to E News! at last night's Harper's BAZAAR Icons party in New York, Kim broke her silence, saying, "Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready. I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything."

Earlier this week reports surfaced that the surrogate mother is an African-American married college graduate in her twenties and that the baby is due in January.

The couple are believed to have gone down the surrogacy route for their third child due to the health complications Kim suffered in her first two pregnancies, with her daughter, North, and son, Saint.

But as Kim says, we'll know more when she wants us to.

