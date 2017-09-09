Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Just Landed Two High-Profile Hollywood Roles

Taylor Swift has remained tight-lipped about her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, but that hasn't stopped his career from taking off. According to JustJared, Alwyn has secured two new high-profile roles in Hollywood movies, meaning that he could be a regular fixture on the big screen very soon.

The British actor, who is 26 years old, will appear in Boy Erased alongside Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. The movie, which is directed by Joel Edgerton, is about a Baptist preacher's son, who is forced to attend a gay conversion program. Filming has started in Atlanta, with the movie due for release in 2018.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

The second role is in a movie called Operation Finale. According to IMDb, Operation Finale takes place after World War II, when"a team of secret agents... track down Adolf Eichmann, the infamous Nazi architect of the Holocaust." Alwyn is due to play Eichmann's eldest son, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

In 2017, Alwyn is already starring in Mary Queen of Scots as Robert Dudley, and in The Favourite alongside Emma Stone. It's clear that Alwyn's career is about to go stratospheric.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.