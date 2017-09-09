Ed Sheeran Says His Game of Thrones Character Is Probably Dead

Who cares about whether Bran is the Night King? All Game of Thrones fans want to know is whether Ed Sheeran's Lannister soldier is dead.

Back in the first episode of Season 7, "Dragonstone," Ed had a cameo as a Lannister soldier who meets Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). It's fair to say it didn't go down well with viewers, although it didn't lead to him deleting his Twitter account.

Later on in the season, Drogon burned a whole load of Lannister soldiers alive in "The Spoils of War," but Ed's soldier apparently wasn't among them.

But now, Ed has given his own update on whether his character is still alive, and he isn't hopeful.

"We were all quite young, those soldiers. I doubt I'm going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world," he told MTV News.

If his soldier is dead though, Ed's not all that upset about his demise.

"No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo. I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it," he explained.

After Season 7 finished, a behind-the-scenes look at Ed's cameo revealed how it came about and it was all thanks to Maisie.

"Ed Sheeran's got a beautiful voice and we knew he was a fan of the show," co-creator David Benioff outlined. "We knew that Maisie was obsessed with him, so we always thought it would be fun to try to get him into a Maisie scene at some point.

