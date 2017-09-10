Mindy Kaling Just Revealed the Sex of Her Baby

Mindy Kaling is pregnant and will soon bring a baby into the world and become the coolest mom of all time.

Ed Weeks, her co-star on (the excellent) The Mindy Project, told Hello Giggles at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews that the star is expecting a baby girl. The reveal was apparently an emotional moment, too.

"She kind of took us aside on set, weirdly in the open-office area where we film most of our scenes," Weeks told the website. "She said, 'Guys, I want you to know, I'm pregnant. I haven't told anybody.' And then I think later that day, it broke… It broke and nobody knew how it had got out."

"We were so thrilled for her," Weeks continued. "The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It's a lot. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes."

So, Mindy is having a baby girl, and I'm crying about the beauty of life on a Saturday afternoon. All is right in the world.

And, finally, here's the latest photo of Mindy at the PaleyFest, looking straight up adorable:

