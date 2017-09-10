Lady Gaga Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Split from Taylor Kinney

Fans were devastated when Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney broke up in July 2016. The couple were engaged at the time, and have managed to remain friends since their break-up, with Kinney recently attending one of Lady Gaga's shows. But in her new documentary, the singer finally reveals the reason her and Kinney split, and it's heartbreaking.

As InStyle report, at the start of Lady Gaga's new film Five Foot Two, the singer reveals that her relationship with Kinney isn't in a great place: "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullshit with men is just—I don't have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

Morning after the premiere. What a night. Was utterly speechless after I watched it. What an absolutely humbling day. Thank you @digitalperm for making this film 🎥#TIFF A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

And that's not all. The documentary charts the break-up, and shows Lady Gaga crying as she discusses the reasons the pair finally split. She says, "My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

The singer is referring to her upcoming role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, and it's awful to hear that her burgeoning career might have been partially responsible for the break-up.

However, while Lady Gaga and Kinney's break-up is undoubtedly sad, the singer has since moved on, and recently proclaimed her love for new boyfriend, Christian Carino.

