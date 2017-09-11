Lorde Is Going on the Defense About Her Bizarre VMAs Dance

Remember during the VMAs when Lorde went on stage to perform? And when we say perform we mean "perform," because what actually happened was more of an interpretive dance than anything else—see?

Good, interesting times. Apparently, the singer was sick for the event—and she isn't here for the internet's shady mockery:

"It's sort of embarrassing to watch someone experience intense joy," Lorde recently said. "I think that's why people find what I do quite disconcerting. People got, like, so angry about me performing at the VMAs. I just danced. I just danced! And I danced with full f—ing joy. Some people were like, 'We get it, we love it.' And some people were like, 'This is offensive that I have to watch this.'"

Fair enough. Watch Lorde's full performance below:

