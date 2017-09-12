Nicki Minaj Called Out High Fashion for Profiting Off Black Culture While Excluding Black People

The fashion world's problematic history of cultural appropriation is no secret, and Nicki Minaj is the latest public figure to call attention to it. When Nicki performed at Philipp Plein's Spring/Summer 18 show, she took the opportunity to make an important point about representation in fashion.

"Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture," she said on stage, according to Billboard. "Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don't see a motherf*cker that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let's make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight."

We always need more of this—more designers championing diversity, like Plein, and more celebrities using their platform to highlight these issues.

