Chill Mom Angelina Jolie Is Totally Down with Her Kids Working in Hollywood

Unlike some other celebrities who would never date another actor, let alone permit their children to dive headlong into that wood-chipper they call show biz, Angelina Jolie fully supports her kids pursuing filmmaking as a career. And why not? At 13 and 16, her sons Pax and Maddox have already worked on First They Killed My Father, a Netflix film that just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Maddox worked hard. It's up to him," Jolie said in an interview with E! News. "This [film] is very important to him, but I think so." And while Pax "did a lot of the stills" and Maddox executive-produced the adaptation of human rights activist Loung Ung's memoirs, Jolie said she'd be supportive of all her brood jumping on the movie-making bandwagon. "I might dream. If I am to continue to be in this business, I'd love to work with my children if they choose to be in this business."

Previously, Maddox worked as a production assistant on By the Sea—which Jolie directed and starred in alongside Brad Pitt—meaning a teen's CV is way more stacked than yours. First They Killed My Father opens in theaters and Netflix on September 15.

