Christian Bale's Transformation into Dick Cheney Is Even Scarier Than the Movie 'It'

Christian Bale is probably best known for playing Batman, but true "Balievers" (you're welcome) can trace their love for him all the way back to the time he played Laurie in Little Women, and gifted the world moments like this:

But now Christian is gearing up to play Dick Cheney in a new biopic, and he looks like a completely different person—complete with bleached brows and some weight gain that he attributes to eating "a lot of pies."

Again, this is what he used to look like:

And this is what he looks like now:

And this is what Dick Cheney looks like:

What have you done with Christian Bale, Dick Cheney? At the very least, send his brows back immediately.

