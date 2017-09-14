Whoa—Bella Hadid Was Filmed Shouting at a Security Guard for Touching a Female Photographer
One more reason to love her.
Bella Hadid was filmed rushing to the defense of a female photographer after a male security guard was too hands-on during New York Fashion Week.
The incident was caught on camera, with Bella visibly upset when the photographer was touched. She's heard shouting: "Can you please not touch her!" before asking the photographer, "Are you okay?"
The security guard immediately became defensive, as Bella entered a car and left. She had previously walked in the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.
This isn't Bella's first Fashion Week-related incident. Last year in Milan, the model and her sister were accosted by celebrity "prankster" Vitalii Sediuk, and Gigi ended up elbowing him in the face.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.