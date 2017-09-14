Cole Sprouse Just Addressed Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumors, and Nope He Didn't Deny Them

In case you've been living under a Riverdale-less rock (in which case, watch it immediately), you're probably aware that the show's #1 couple Jughead and Betty are dating in real life. Or, at least they're rumored to be dating.

The evidence that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are more than friends is pretty massive, and now Cole Sprouse is finally addressing them head-on—sans denial. In fact, he seems pretty here for his shippers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together," Sprouse said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real."

"Truthfully, it's very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way," he continued. "Because it means that we're resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true."

Most Popular

Is now a good time to share this GIF? We think so too.

Watch the trailer for Riverdale Season 2 below.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.