Is 'Big Little Lies' Going to Sweep the Emmys?
Selena Gomez Reportedly Went Into Kidney Failure While Visiting The Weeknd

She was rushed to the hospital with The Weeknd by her side.

On Thursday, Selena Gomez revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, receiving a kidney from her best friend, Francia Raisa. Now, new details are emerging about the health scare that led her to need the operation in the first place.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reports that this past May, Selena went into kidney failure while she was in Chicago for The Weeknd's concert tour. She was rushed to the hospital; The Weeknd was with her. She was apparently already on a kidney transplant list at this point.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Selena has long been open about suffering from lupus. According to the American College of Rheumatology, lupus is a chronic disease that causes inflammation in various organs. It can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, lungs, heart, and brain. And it can sometimes be mild and other times have severe, painful flare-ups. As many as 60 percent of people suffering from lupus will develop kidney disease in their lifetime, NBC News reports.

The National Kidney Foundation notes that lupus nephritis, a particular type of lupus, causes inflammation of the kidneys and the surrounding blood vessels, attacking them like a disease. Many people who have lupus nephritis end up getting a kidney transplant, and it's unusual for lupus to come back in the transplanted kidney.

