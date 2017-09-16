Francia Raisa's Mom Opens Up About Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, Selena's friend and kidney donor, have both opened up about the surgeries they underwent. On Thursday, hours after Selena revealed she had an operation earlier this summer due to her Lupus, Francia wrote on Instagram, "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process."

Now, Francia's mother Virginia Almendarez has spoken out. In an interview with Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo (via E! News), Virginia said, "They've been friends for many years. They're like sisters. I love her [Gomez] a lot too. She loves me a lot. She says I'm her mom. I'm very proud of both of them."

According to Virginia, Francia, who has known Selena for close to a decade, made the decision on her own, and told her mother about the surgery two weeks prior.

"Francia Raisa is an adult already, and she makes her own choices," Virginia said. "She told me about it, and of course, at first, I was worried, but then she said that she had been thoroughly informed about everything and that she was going to do it. All I could do was support her."

Virginia, who confirmed that Selena and Francia recovered together while living at the same house, with separate rooms and a team of nurses, also shot down any rumors that money was involved: "Francia did it for friendship, for her love of Selena, and because they care a lot for each other," she tells Al Rojo Vivo. "She didn't receive any benefit from this, only the benefit of Selena having a better life."

