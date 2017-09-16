Emily Ratajkowski Is "Extremely Disappointed" With a Magazine for Photoshopping Her

Emily Ratajkowski has taken to Instagram to complain about a French magazine that Photoshopped her lips and breasts. The model appeared on the cover of Madame Figaro, and shared the original, and the altered image on Instagram.

"Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways," she wrote. "We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities."

Ratajkowski went on to say how disappointed she was with the magazine, and the fashion industry in general, for stifling the things that make people individual.

"I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover," she explained. "I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

She is not the first celebrity to speak out against a publication for altering their image. Zendaya and Kerry Washington have both criticised magazines for making their skin lighter, while Kate Winslet took on GQ for unnecessarily slimming down her legs.

