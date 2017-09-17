Lena Dunham Just Got Real About Her Relationship with Her Internet Trolls

On Friday, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner celebrated the second anniversary of their newsletter, Lenny Letter. You can't have a party about a thing from the internet without talking about, well, the internet. For Lena, that meant opening up about internet trolls.

As an outspoken woman on the internet, Lena gets hit with lots of opinions about everything she does—both from fans who support and agree with her and from trolls who attack her on social media.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"You don't have to feel bad for me because I have the most amazing life. I get to make art all day long. I get to express myself to an audience that cares so if there's going to be a segment of people who don't sort of connect with my belief system, then I'm just going to have accept that because I've made myself a public figure," she told Us Weekly.

There's also a third kind of people Lena deals with online though—the people who offer thoughtful criticism and help her grow as a person and as an artist.

"Then there's a segment of people that are cool and educating me online every day and make me a smarter, more empathetic person," she explained. "It all comes out in the wash."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.