Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant Story Inspires $500k in Donations to Lupus Research

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant, due to her ongoing battle with Lupus. And the news has had a rather positive outcome for a Lupus charity.

Since she shared the moving story on Instagram that her friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney, the Lupus Research Alliance has seen donations skyrocket, and they've now reached an incredible $500,000.

The actress and singer has suffered from the autoimmune and inflammatory disease for a few years now, and has opened up about the life-saving surgery for the "misunderstood" disease.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez wrote."I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months, as I have always wanted to do with you."

"Until then, I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."

She added: "And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Thanks to Gomez's revelation, the world now understands a little more about the autoimmune condition, and people's contributions to the charity will aid much needed research.

For more information about Lupus, please visit Lupus UK or the Lupus Research Alliance.

