Here's Everything Inside the Emmys Gift Bag

The 69th annual Emmy Awards take place later today, and while a few lucky recipients will go home with Emmy statuettes, all of the presenters and nominees will be offered access to a "Giving Suite" organized by Backstage Creations, which will "help to raise $150,000 in donations to support the Television Academy Foundation."

While browsing the suite, presenters and nominees will autograph items to be auctioned at a later date, with funds going toward the Television Academy Foundation, an organization that aims to engage and educate the next generation of television leaders through programs such as internships and college television awards.

The items in the Giving Suite include:

A Kombucha Cleanse–Kombucha is a slowly fermented beverage made from black or green tea bacteria, sugar, and yeast. These active ingredients help cleanse the body of waste and toxins more efficiently, thus boosting its ability to burn and eliminate fat.

An Infinity Membership to the Exclusive Traveler Club–ETC is a members club in the seven Catalonia five-star resorts. The Infinity Membership includes five years of membership, five free nights at the Catalonia Royal Bavaro, a couple's massage, personal trainer services, in-room BBQ, and dinner in a "top-class" restaurant outside the resort, along with other services.

Ferrari Trento Wine–Italy's most-awarded sparkling wine producer will serve its prestige label, Ferrari Brut Trentodoc, in the suite.

IZUMIO Hydrogen-Infused Water–"A delicious, high-quality, natural water infused with hydrogen, IZUMIO contains water from the serene countryside of Japan, which is the source of hydrogen that provides antioxidative benefits."

Suzhou Tourism, Xiu Niang Silk, and Hyatt Regency Suzhou–"Known as the 'Venice of China,' Suzhou is renowned for its canals impeccable silk, deep cultural roots, and noteworthy architecture. Suzhou Tourism is providing an experimental package that includes a luxurious silk robe from Xiu Niang Silk, one of the most famous silk companies in China, and a two-night stay within a Regency Suite at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Suzhou."

Vuzix iWear Video Headphones–A pair of high-end video headphones compatible with 3D Blu-ray players, tablets, console systems, PCs, and mobile phones.

WOLVERINE Shoes–"Since 1883, Wolverine celebrates its heritage of shoemaking with a collection of archival-inspired patterns crafted with meticulous attention to detail, premium materials and quality craftsmanship handcrafted in the U.S.A."

Celebrities will also receive:

Canyon Ranch Gift Certificate–A three-night, all-inclusive, integrative wellness stay for two (sharing accommodations) at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona or Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Always remember to make time for yourself! 📷: @nicoledemienne A post shared by Canyon Ranch (@canyonranch) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Benjamin Steakhouse Prime gift certificate–"Here we combine modern elegance with steakhouse classics by serving only the best USDA prime steaks, succulent seafood and more from the grill."

DELSEY Luggage–"SHADOW 3.0 is the first hard-side luggage that opens like a soft-side case."

ABCmouse.com Early Learning Academy–"The leading digital learning resource for children ages two to eight is available on computers, tablets, and smartphones, with more than 8,500 engaging activities. The ABCmouse gift set includes a one-year membership, a DVD with a music video for each letter of the alphabet, and a set of five hardcover books from the ABCmouse Aesop's Fables Series."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Daylight Curfew Sweater–A graphic knit sweater that's limited to an edition of 200, each sweater is woven-numbered so you know what part of the collection you've received. (For sale to the public beginning September 15).

Flow Haircare Products–The selection includes instantINTENSITY 30 Second Treatment, radiantARMOR Heat Protectant Spray, and ALL DAY TAME Smoothing Balm.

Freeman Beauty Clay Mask–"This serum-infused clay mask instantly clears pores with activated Charcoal to gently draws out oils and toxins without over-drying. Boosted with powerful skin-balancing probiotics to reveal a fresh, clear complexion."

InvitationConsultants.com Cards–15 Custom Heavyweight Thank You Cards.

Masana Portrait Artwork NYC Portrait Session–"Renowned portraitist G.E. Masana blends photography with painterly touches rivaling the classic look of a timeless painting with this heirloom masterpiece portrait. Following in the tradition of the Great Masters of Art, you'll be treated to a private portrait sitting in Masana's elegantly appointed studio in New York City's charming Hotel Elysée."

One Wish Light–Treasure soy Candles.

Patchi Chocolate USA Chocolate Gift Box–The Ecrin De Patchi selection includes Patchi chocolates, all of which are free of any additives, preservatives, and are all non-GMO.

Scrumptious Sandwiches, Salads, and Snacks Book–Simple, healthy recipes for school, work, and home are compiled in this book by Patricia Greenberg, the Fitness Gourmet.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager–"Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles. This amazingly simple yet effective self-massager makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted 'trigger points' anywhere they occur–breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!"

Tomorrow Sleeptracker Monitor–"Make your bed a smart bed with the non-wearable Tomorrow Sleeptracker Monitor and app. Receive daily sleep analytics and personalized coaching, and discover a suite of sleep tools thoughtfully designed for your deepest, most restorative sleep."

