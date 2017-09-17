The 'Big Little Lies' Cast Was *Super* Cagey About Season 2 at the Emmys

The cast of Big Little Lies dominated the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night, and naturally E! took the opportunity to ask them about the show's yet-to-be-confirmed second season. The consensus? It's probably happening. Kinda. Sorta. Maybe.

"I think it would be great if we find a storyline that feels honest and feels like it's going to elevate what we've done. We're all happy to do it," Zoë Kravitz said. "It's a precious thing—the first one came out so well—so we want to be careful with what comes next."

Meanwhile, here's what the rest of the cast had to say:

Nicole Kidman: "We want to do it. We love these women. It's just tying to move pieces, and it's complicated."

Reese Witherspoon: "What [Nicole Kidman] said."

Shailene Woodley: "Yeah dude, of course."

So basically, what we're getting here is, everyone wants to do Season 2, but no one is willing to go on the record with a confirmation. Guess we'll have to continue praying nightly to the HBO gods.

