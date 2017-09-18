Jane Fonda Wore an Ariana Grande Ponytail on the Emmys Red Carpet and No One Could Deal

While the rest of Hollywood played it relatively safe at the 2017 Emmys, Jane Fonda went ahead and showed up with her hair in an Ariana Grande ponytail. And yes, she paired the look with a hot pink dress. And double yes, she fully slayed.

Reminder, Jane Fonda is 79, and—as the internet was quick to point out—is better than all of our faves combined. Check out the best reactions to her look below.

Jane Fonda looks like Ariana and she's eighty years of age. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lvowwj3HGv — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) September 18, 2017

I’m literally never going to stop talking about this picture of Jane Fonda pic.twitter.com/dDM71ix7uq — who (@lobbyspider) September 18, 2017