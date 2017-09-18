Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmy Awards and Melissa McCarthy's Face Was Priceless

Sean Spicer came out of the bushes long enough to make a quick appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, surprising the audience during Stephen Colbert's monologue to chat about crowd size (he is an expert, after all).

The former Press Secretary seemed slightly awkward and embarrassed to be there—but no one was more uncomfortable that Melissa McCarthy who looked amazing/horrified/amused all at the same time.

when you're a better Sean Spicer than the real guy. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/rnbscJmu2E — kaye (@kayeisme) September 18, 2017

Melissa mccarthy's face when Sean spicer comes on stage is everything #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YXJJAuZVdP — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 18, 2017

Though to be fair, no one's reaction was more epic than that of Anna Chlumsky.

Anna Chlumsky's face when Sean Spicer walked out was all of us! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3wFQKCultf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

Literally, what is life.

