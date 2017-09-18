Breaking News!

How Julia Louis Dreyfus Became TV's Truth Teller
You *Need* to Try These 9 Hair Trends Before 2018
Exclusive: Watch 'Search Party's Season 2 Trailer
Op-Ed: The Eternal Uselessness of Ivanka Trump
The Best Albums of 2017

Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmy Awards and Melissa McCarthy's Face Was Priceless

No words, only gasps.

More From The Emmys
20 articles
Tatiana Maslany
What Tatiana Maslany's Emmy Pin Means
Nicole Kidman's Emmys Speech For 'Big Little Lies'
The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys
Getty

Sean Spicer came out of the bushes long enough to make a quick appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, surprising the audience during Stephen Colbert's monologue to chat about crowd size (he is an expert, after all).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The former Press Secretary seemed slightly awkward and embarrassed to be there—but no one was more uncomfortable that Melissa McCarthy who looked amazing/horrified/amused all at the same time.

More From The Emmys
20 articles
Tatiana Maslany
What Tatiana Maslany's Emmy Pin Means
Nicole Kidman's Emmys Speech For 'Big Little Lies'
The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys
Ben Affleck Supports His Girlfriend at the Emmys
lexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman Just Kissed

Though to be fair, no one's reaction was more epic than that of Anna Chlumsky.

Literally, what is life.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From The Emmys 2017