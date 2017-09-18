Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmy Awards and Melissa McCarthy's Face Was Priceless
No words, only gasps.
Sean Spicer came out of the bushes long enough to make a quick appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, surprising the audience during Stephen Colbert's monologue to chat about crowd size (he is an expert, after all).
The former Press Secretary seemed slightly awkward and embarrassed to be there—but no one was more uncomfortable that Melissa McCarthy who looked amazing/horrified/amused all at the same time.
Though to be fair, no one's reaction was more epic than that of Anna Chlumsky.
Literally, what is life.
