Rachel Bloom Bought Her Own Emmys Gown Because Designers Wouldn't Dress Her

Despite starring on the hit show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and having a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress under her belt, Rachel Bloom says designers are not begging to dress her for events. On the red carpet before Sunday night's Emmys, she said she ended up buying her own $3,500 Gucci gown.

"I bought this dress because Gucci's not lending me a dress," Bloom told Giuliana Rancic on the E! red carpet. "I've said in an interview before, 'Oh, sometimes it's hard for places to lend me dresses because I'm not, like, a size 0,' but also, I can afford it, so it's okay."

Bloom quickly clarified on Twitter that she has no beef with the high-end designer. "To be clear: we didn't ask Gucci to dress me b/c they loan to very few. That being said, pickings are still slim for non-sample size ladies," she wrote.

To be clear: we didn't ask Gucci to dress me b/c they loan to very few. That being said, pickings are still slim for non-sample size ladies — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) September 18, 2017

Bloom said she plans to re-sell the dress on a consignment website tomorrow for anyone who would like to purchase it. "Take a look on TheRealReal for this dress tomorrow," she said in the E! interview.

