Bet You Missed Ben Affleck Being Adorably Supportive of His Girlfriend at the Emmys

Ben Affleck might not have walked the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but the actor was in attendance playing a supporting role for his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus—who's a producer on Saturday Night Live. (FYI, she won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.)

Ben and Lindsay seemed to want to keep things pretty low key—but he was spotted backstage with her by an eagle-eyed fan who happened to have a cell phone on hand.

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

What a guy. Plus, here's a very blurry shot of them chilling in their seats:

CBS

We blame the lack of better/less blurry photos on CBS' camera crew. To quote Twitter:

You have one job to do, cameraperson: cut to an audience shot of Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck. Then cut to them again. Then another time — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) September 18, 2017

These two are pretty cute, though, huh?

