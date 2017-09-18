Bet You Missed Ben Affleck Being Adorably Supportive of His Girlfriend at the Emmys
Still not over Bennifer, but this is cute.
Ben Affleck might not have walked the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but the actor was in attendance playing a supporting role for his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus—who's a producer on Saturday Night Live. (FYI, she won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.)
Ben and Lindsay seemed to want to keep things pretty low key—but he was spotted backstage with her by an eagle-eyed fan who happened to have a cell phone on hand.
What a guy. Plus, here's a very blurry shot of them chilling in their seats:
We blame the lack of better/less blurry photos on CBS' camera crew. To quote Twitter:
These two are pretty cute, though, huh?
