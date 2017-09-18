Demi Lovato Isn't Ready to Answer Questions About Her Sexuality

Last week, Demi Lovato was spotted holding hands at Disneyland with Lauren Abedini, a DJ/producer she's reportedly dating.

Demi Lovato spotted today with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lCJc8ayiBH — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2017

The singer has long been an ally of the LGBTQ community, but isn't ready to label herself—mostly because it's no one's business.

"I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Demi said during a recent interview. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music."

Lovato went on to continue, "Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite....If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms."

This seems more than fair.

