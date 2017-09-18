Lady Gaga Says Her Health Has Taken a Turn for the Worse in an Emotional Update

Just days after being hospitalized for "severe physical pain" and canceling an appearance at Brazil's Rock in Rio festival, Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the European leg of her world tour.

She shared the news in an emotional post to her fans, along with a note from Live Nation that says doctors recommend she concentrate on healing from her current condition as well as "past traumas that still affect her daily life."

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles," Gaga explained on Instagram. "Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out."

It continues to be unclear what's causing Gaga's pain, though she's known to suffer from fibromyalgia.

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference," she said. "I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life."

Here's wishing Gaga a speedy recovery.

