Dakota Johnson Feels Like People Judge Her Since Signing onto 'Fifty Shades'

From the moment she signed onto Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson presumably knew she was opening herself up to judgement. After all, we still have a long way to go in terms of sex positivity in this country, and the movie deals with some taboo subjects in a very explicit way.

More the the point, the films have thrust Johnson into the spotlight, a place that people seem fond of judging. And she isn't into it.

"It's like an incessant mosquito noise," she said during a recent interview. "Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time."

Johnson is set to star in the franchise's next installment Fifty Shades Freed in this February. Watch the trailer below.

