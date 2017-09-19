Breaking News!

Jenna Dewan Tatum Wore a "Booty"-Revealing Naked Dress, and Channing's Reaction Was Priceless

Status: very much here for it.

Getty

Jenna Dewan Tatum showed up to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle wearing a *truly* beautiful Zac Posen gown, which is best described as a naked princess dress.

Getty
While the top of Jenna's gown was opaque, the sides of her skirt were made out of sheer material that showed off her "booty." And yeah, Channing Tatum was into it.

Getty
Getty

"I love that," he said when asked by ET about the dress being a little risqué. "She's got a great booty."

Meanwhile, Jenna added, "There's only a little longer I can do this."

False: if there's anything we learned at the Emmys, it's that Jane Fonda is proof that women can keep serving looks on the red carpet well into their 70s.

