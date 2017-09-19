James Corden Finally Addresses the Controversial Photo of Him Kissing Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer showed up at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and everyone's attitude appeared to be: "LOL, Sean, what a guy!" Which, understandably, drew a lot of criticism from people who haven't forgotten the horrible things he did as press secretary to Donald Trump.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And speaking of criticism, people were especially upset at Late Late Show host James Corden for this photo of him kissing Spicer on the cheek backstage:

If you were ever on the fence about James Corden... allow me to help you decide pic.twitter.com/udxPyFHmrq — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) September 18, 2017

Most Popular

James Corden kissed Sean Spicer AND was in the Emoji Movie!? pic.twitter.com/LwncM2D9X3 — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) September 18, 2017

Acting like Sean Spicer is just another funny guy is the same blurring of entertainment and politics that led to Trump becoming president. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 18, 2017

Now, Corden is apologizing for the kiss. Well, sort of. After joking that "these Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting," Corden offered a sincere mea culpa for the moment:

"I know you think that is a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer but, in the spirit of Sean Spicer, no it isn't," he joked. "To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there."

"Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo," he continued. "In truth, I'm disappointed by it as well. I am, I've have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear, truly, I do. So much so I'm really starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we've taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today."

You can watch the apology in full over on CBS, and we'll update this post with a video as soon as one becomes available.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.