The 12 Best Celebrity Reactions to Last Night's Earthquake in L.A.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck L.A. around 11:20 p.m. Monday night. In earthquake terms that's pretty minor, but of course our favorite celebs took to Twitter to recount the event. See the most hilarious reactions to the quake below:

earthquake. oh my god I told u surgery is in metrograde — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

@johnlegend hey I'm alive it's fine you don't have to answer your phone I WOULDNT WANT U TO WORRY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017