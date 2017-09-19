Breaking News!

The Women Who Really Control Our Nuclear Weapons
The 5 Best Face Serums at the Drugstore
What It's Like to Actually *Go* to the Emmys
Could Acupuncture Get You Pregnant?
9 Seriously Pretty Hair Trends to Try Before 2018

The 12 Best Celebrity Reactions to Last Night's Earthquake in L.A.

Can we sleep over too, Kim?

Most Popular
Getty

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck L.A. around 11:20 p.m. Monday night. In earthquake terms that's pretty minor, but of course our favorite celebs took to Twitter to recount the event. See the most hilarious reactions to the quake below:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity