The Hadid Siblings Took Over Gigi's Tommy Hilfiger Show and *Damn*
Gigi called in a few favors.
Gigi Hadid premiered her new Tommy Hilfiger collection (otherwise known as Tommy Now) during London Fashion week on September 19, and she called in some favors from her enviable gene pool.
In other words, the supermodel was joined by her siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid, who both walked the runway in her designs.
Here's Bella, looking chic in a floral mesh dress:
And here's Anwar, looking handsome while posing with his sister:
The family was also joined by model friends, including Hailey Baldwin who wore the coolest pair of knee socks ever:
Honestly, this collection looks so on point—and Gigi had a big part in creating it. She even explained the inspiration behind one of the designs on Twitter:
Shop the collection here.
