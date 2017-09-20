Ariana Grande Almost Fell on Stage and the Video Is Highly Amusing

The other day, Ariana Grande was minding her own business, slaying the Dangerous Woman tour—as ya do—when she hopped up on a stool and promptly lost her balance. The near miss was recorded by what appears to be a fan, and Grande went ahead and shared the footage on Instagram because who wouldn't find a video of themselves almost falling amusing?

can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I'll take it 🙏🏼🙈😂 @max__pham A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

"Can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I'll take it," she shared along with the clip.

The good news is Ariana is not alone. Falling over is sort of what celebrities are best at. Proof? Here you go:

