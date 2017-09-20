Because He Just Can't Help Himself, Trump Went Ahead and Mocked the Emmys on Twitter

Unfortunately, the poor White House aide (presumably) tasked with keeping Donald Trump distracted during the 2017 Emmys fought a losing battle, because the president finally addressed the show in a mini-rant on Twitter. And no, he's not thrilled.

But before we get to POTUS' official response to the Emmys, let's go over some of the jokes that were made at his expense. Not only did his former Press Secretary Sean Spicer come out to say hi, Trump was described as being "beloved by Nazis" (yup), was low-key accused of treason, and was called a "morally compromised antihero."

In other words, people went in. And Trump's response? To mock the low viewership:

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

To be fair, the Emmys did have pretty rough ratings, failing to move the needle up from last year's all time low. To also be fair, this tweet is weird and extra.

