Everyone Wants to Give Chrissy Teigen Their Old Bananas
The social media queen asked for them on Twitter with a *very* enticing bribe.
Are you one of those people who buys produce with every intention of eating it but then you realize you're a garbage human who subsists on takeout while your healthy, good-for-you food straight-up rots in your kitchen? Good news: You could win the favor of Chrissy Teigen.
The social queen who knows how to use words properly took to Twitter to ask for brown bananas—*six* of them—in exchange for "a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette" hand-delivered by Teigen's assistant.
The responses were top-notch, as you could have guessed.
But Meg Zukin was the true winner.
If you offered, you could still be a winner too:
Good luck and godspeed. Never change, Chrissy.
