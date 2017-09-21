Everyone Wants to Give Chrissy Teigen Their Old Bananas

Are you one of those people who buys produce with every intention of eating it but then you realize you're a garbage human who subsists on takeout while your healthy, good-for-you food straight-up rots in your kitchen? Good news: You could win the favor of Chrissy Teigen.

The social queen who knows how to use words properly took to Twitter to ask for brown bananas—*six* of them—in exchange for "a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette" hand-delivered by Teigen's assistant.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Most Popular

The responses were top-notch, as you could have guessed.

This is my moment ... define "la area" pic.twitter.com/Q50hDIx41z — jaz (@Jazzzyx0) September 21, 2017

In Toluca lake, pls take them. pic.twitter.com/DjGY9jk8NO — Brianna Baxter (@BriBaxter1) September 21, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hit me up girl not even playing games pic.twitter.com/tomjYtE0zu — Marina Khalili (@MarinaKhalili) September 21, 2017

But Meg Zukin was the true winner.

SO CLOSE. she might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

If you offered, you could still be a winner too:

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Good luck and godspeed. Never change, Chrissy.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.