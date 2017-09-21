Breaking News!

Everyone Wants to Give Chrissy Teigen Their Old Bananas

The social media queen asked for them on Twitter with a *very* enticing bribe.

Are you one of those people who buys produce with every intention of eating it but then you realize you're a garbage human who subsists on takeout while your healthy, good-for-you food straight-up rots in your kitchen? Good news: You could win the favor of Chrissy Teigen.

The social queen who knows how to use words properly took to Twitter to ask for brown bananas—*six* of them—in exchange for "a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette" hand-delivered by Teigen's assistant.

The responses were top-notch, as you could have guessed.

But Meg Zukin was the true winner.

If you offered, you could still be a winner too:

Good luck and godspeed. Never change, Chrissy.

