Francia Raisa Shows Her Scars for the First Time Since Donating a Kidney to Selena Gomez

Not even a kidney transplant can slow down Francia Raisa's workout routine. A week after Selena Gomez shared that her best friend donated her kidney over the summer due to Gomez's battle with Lupus, Raisa posted a badass Instagram video of herself at the gym.

"Happy to be back," she captioned the video of herself lifting weights on Thursday. In the post, Raisa is seen wearing only a sports bra and workout pants, which reveals her midriff and her post-op scars.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Happy to be back A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Most Popular

Raisa may be hitting the gym to prepare for her role in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, in which she will play the character of Ana.

Life has seemingly also gone back to normal for Gomez, who was recently spotted in New York City filming for an upcoming movie. But although they appear almost the same on the outside, on the inside, the best friends are bonded forever.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez wrote in an Instagram post on September 14. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.