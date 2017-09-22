Beyoncé Covered Up the Matching "IV" Wedding Tattoo She Got with Jay Z
Um...WHAT?!
As anyone who attends the Church of Beysus knows, Beyoncé and Jay Z got matching "IV" tattoos to celebrate their marriage in 2008. Bey shared footage of her and Jay Z getting the tattoos in the below Instagram video, but here's a screen grab just incase pushing play on their anniversary love is too emotional for you.
The thing is, Beyoncé just shared a new video of her fashion look—and in a close up of her giant jewels you can see that the "IV "has been inked over. It now has a simple black bar across the top, and an elongated line on the "I." In fact, it almost resembles a "4"—which seems appropriate given Beyoncé's fourth album was called 4, Jay Z's latest album is called 4:44, and (of course) IV means four in Roman numerals.
Looks cool, but two questions: 1) What about Jay Z? 2) WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.