A Definitive Guide to Kardashian Pregnancies

Word on the internet is that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Maybe you heard about it? While Kylie and rumored father Travis Scott have yet to confirm the news, unnamed "sources" close to the couple have reportedly spoken with several outlets about it.

And if the rumors turn out to be true and Kylie is pregnant? What can we expect while she's expecting? The best evidence might just be in how her famous sisters have handled their pregnancies. Here's a guide to growing a tiny human in your uterus, Kardashian-style.

Stock up on rose-scented everything.

When she was pregnant with Saint, Kim revealed that she could only handle the scent of rose—everything else made her sick.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

"I fell in love with the scent of rose during my last pregnancy when every other scent was making me nauseous," she wrote on her blog, according to Allure. "I still haven't gotten over it. I just love it!" Some of her favorite rose-infused products included Lush Rose Jam Bubbleroon for bubble baths, and Tata Harper Love Potion, a body oil blend.

So, now you know what to get Kylie if you score an invite to the baby shower.

Prepare for cravings—even if that means traveling to satisfy them.

When Kourtney was pregnant with Mason, she reported craving fruit and frozen yogurt, but when she was expecting Penelope, she wanted more junk food—specifically cheeseburgers, she divulged during an interview with Parents.com. In another interview with Fit Pregnancy, Kourtney talked about craving Nilla Wafers and cheese and pickle sandwiches during her pregnancies, so Kylie could be in for some stranger cravings, too.

During Kim's second pregnancy, she craved both sweet and salty snacks. Her mom, Kris Jenner, told Extra, "She likes sweets right now. She probably shouldn't eat too many sweets...but she loves all my desserts." Kim wrote about craving Lay's potato chips on her blog around the same time.

Kim also famously traveled the world to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented Kim's trips for specific food during her pregnancy, including a trip to New Orleans for crab fingers and beignets and one to Paris for churros and cheesecake of all things. If Kylie is anything like her sisters, she should keep that private jet on standby.

Put ab work on hold.

If Kylie follows the same fitness plan as Kim did during her pregnancy, those famous abs of hers will get a vacation. Kim hired celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to help her stay fit during her pregnancy and he spoke to Hello! magazine about her routine.

For the most part, he said, pregnant women should feel free to maintain their pre-pregnancy fitness routine, with the exception of ab work starting in the second trimester.

Look what comes out tomorrow! Don't forget to pick up your copy of @FitPregnancy. 📷 @marcbaptiste007 Makeup by @makeupbymario Hair by @thescottycunha 👶 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 19, 2014 at 12:39pm PST

"We do everything you would do when they're not pregnant—except when we start the second trimester, we eliminate all exercises where they are lying on their back," he said, explaining that ab exercises have to be limited as the baby grows. "Resistance exercise is important. We are doing lunges and hamstring curls for toning."

Kim did reportedly work out four times a week during her pregnancy and Kourtney has said she developed a yoga habit when she was expecting and ran first the first seven months of her first pregnancy.

Be prepared to gain more weight than expected.

During Kim's second pregnancy, she gained 60 pounds—20 pounds more than the U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends a woman pregnant with one child gain.

37 WEEKS x SINUS INFECTION x FLU = 😰🤔🤒 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:12am PST

"A few weeks to go and 60 pounds up! I look at other celebrities and Instagram girls who are literally so skinny right after giving birth," she wrote at the time, according to E! Online. "How is that possible?!?! F--k, I hope people don't expect that from me, LOL!"

Get regular health checkups.

This is a must for any woman who's expecting, but given Kim's notable fertility-related health issues, Kylie should be extra aware of potential health issues if she is expecting.

Register for a Push Present.

If Kylie is anything like Kim, Travis Scott should start searching now for the perfect Push Present. Kim tackled the topic of push presents on her blog, Fit Pregnancy reports.

"I like the idea of a push present," Kim wrote. "After nine months of pregnancy, it's a sweet and well-deserved thank you. We women go through an entire pregnancy carrying a baby...of course it only makes sense to get something amazing to show how amazing we are! LOL!"

As for what Kim wanted for the occasion? A Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker that was estimated to cost as much as $1 million.

Book the family birthing suite.

Both Kim and Blac Chyna, mother of Kylie's niece, Dream, reportedly gave birth in a $4,000 a night private suite at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The suite reportedly boasts three beds, two bathrooms, and a private lounge for the extended family to hang out in.

