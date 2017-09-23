Chrissy Teigen Asked Twitter for Parenting Advice and the Responses Will Make You Smile
The model was having a tough day with her daughter so turned to social media for reassurance.
Being a parent isn't easy. Some days are more challenging than others and it's during those moments that you need someone to tell you it's going to be okay, as Chrissy Teigen will surely attest.
After having had a particularly difficult day with her one-year-old daughter, Luna, the model yesterday tweeted her 7.56 million followers asking if they could share their parenting nightmares.
The responses of parents around the world will no doubt have made Teigen feel a little better. Whether you're a mother or not, these tweets will definitely make you smile.
Chrissy, you are not alone.
