Chrissy Teigen Asked Twitter for Parenting Advice and the Responses Will Make You Smile

Being a parent isn't easy. Some days are more challenging than others and it's during those moments that you need someone to tell you it's going to be okay, as Chrissy Teigen will surely attest.

After having had a particularly difficult day with her one-year-old daughter, Luna, the model yesterday tweeted her 7.56 million followers asking if they could share their parenting nightmares.

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

The responses of parents around the world will no doubt have made Teigen feel a little better. Whether you're a mother or not, these tweets will definitely make you smile.

my one year old son tells me no every time I kiss him 😩 — Bee Money (@beeboujee) September 23, 2017

Same except I get an added smack to the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

my four year old recently shouted at me "I hope you get a sunburn" — elise blaha cripe (@eliseblaha) September 23, 2017

My 7yo son just said "I'm thirsty and need water, chop chop." a few minutes ago and my 5yo daughter calls me Fish Head. — Jonathan Kimmel (@jonkimmel) September 23, 2017