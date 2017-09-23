As the internet continues to freak out over reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child together, some fans have come up with a juicy conspiracy theory: what if she's actually Kim Kardashian's surrogate?

It was first reported in June that Kim and Kanye West were hiring a surrogate for their third child, since the reality TV star suffers from from placenta accreta, a serious condition during pregnancy where the placenta grows too deeply in the womb. The surrogate remains anonymous, but she is reportedly three months pregnant with a baby girl for the Wests, who is due at the end of January 2018.

Does Kylie fit the bill? Sources tell Us Weekly that she is also rumored to have a baby girl and is "at least four months along." It's likely a coincidence, but the internet couldn't help but wonder if it's true.

Plot Twist: Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for Kim & Kanye pic.twitter.com/tQuq9GqcPd — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye's surrogate and this news is a planned publicity stunt to hype up the 10 year anniversary I'm calling it now — emily 🐍🐉 (@mosaicbroknhart) September 22, 2017

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting baby 3 from a "20 something, fit, surrogate".... pic.twitter.com/LUOZdjHhSk — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 22, 2017