People Are Speculating That Kylie Jenner Is Kim Kardashian's Surrogate
This would be an interesting plot twist.
As the internet continues to freak out over reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child together, some fans have come up with a juicy conspiracy theory: what if she's actually Kim Kardashian's surrogate?
It was first reported in June that Kim and Kanye West were hiring a surrogate for their third child, since the reality TV star suffers from from placenta accreta, a serious condition during pregnancy where the placenta grows too deeply in the womb. The surrogate remains anonymous, but she is reportedly three months pregnant with a baby girl for the Wests, who is due at the end of January 2018.
Does Kylie fit the bill? Sources tell Us Weekly that she is also rumored to have a baby girl and is "at least four months along." It's likely a coincidence, but the internet couldn't help but wonder if it's true.
