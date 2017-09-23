Just Some Pictures of Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau Hanging Out That Will Make Your Day

Prince Harry is currently in Toronto, Canada for the third annual Invictus Games. Harry created the games for wounded, injured, and sick members of the armed services. He already met with U.S. first lady, Melania Trump, but no trip to Canada would be complete without some face time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry meets the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the @invictustoronto Opening Ceremony. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Harry and Justin hung out ahead of the Games' Opening Ceremony and it was everything you want it to be.

Look at them, chatting like best friends:

Sample dialogue: "You are so good-looking and beloved, Man." "No, you are so good-looking and beloved." "Let's make friendship bracelets and start a joint Instagram!"

