Every Secret Clue Kylie Jenner Has Dropped in the Last Couple of Months That She's Expecting

When news broke that Kylie Jenner was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the internet collectively agreed to put life on hold and look for clues about the rumored pregnancy. Here's every clue Kylie has dropped in recent months that she might be expecting.

August 1

When Kylie released her Birthday Collection this summer, she re-released some old favorite shades—including Baby Girl. We see what you did there, Kylie.

August 6

She talked to People about her plans to have a family in the future. "I do want kids. Who doesn't want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids."

August 9

Kylie gave WWD a shoutout on Instagram for a cover emblazoned with the headline, "Billion-Dollar Baby?" The headline refers to Kylie's cosmetic empire, but in light of recent news, the share feels more meaningful.

thank you @wwd for the digital cover ♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

August 22

In late August, Kylie shared a selfie that showed her pointing to her belly. Trying to tell us something?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

September 15

Kylie shared her latest Lip Kit shades in mid-September, including one named after her oldest niece, Penelope. Did she have baby girls on the brain when she named that shade?

September 21

Kylie shared this fan art by @vladyart, depicting Kylie and her younger self. Since Kylie is rumored to be expecting a girl, however, it could remind her of a different kind of mini-me.

@vladyart 😍

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

