Breaking News!

Cecile Richards on the Graham-Cassidy Bill
The 5 Best Face Serums at the Drugstore
Angela Merkel Is Not Your Feminist Icon
French Manicures Are Getting a 2017 Update
Meet the Women Who Control Our Nuclear Weapons

Prince Harry Secretly Flew into Toronto Early to Visit Meghan Markle on Set of 'Suits'

He got a full tour and everything 😍.

Most Popular
Getty

In case you're one of the few people who isn't on 24/7 royal watch, Prince Harry is currently in Canada to kick off the Invictus Games—which happens to be a really good excuse to hang with his Toronto-dwelling girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Not only were the pair photographed together at the games (well, they were sitting four rows apart, but still), Harry's said to have flown in early and visited Meghan on the set of Suits. Turns out he took an under-the-radar trip to the set of the USA drama, and kept things pretty chill.

Related Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official Appearance
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source toldHello! Magazine (via The Daily Mail). "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

Meghan reportedly gave her boyfriend a tour of set, and naturally everyone fan-girled: "Meghan showed him around set," the source says. "Everyone was so excited."

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the visit, but we're just over here like:

Getty
Related Story
Could Harry and Meghan Move into Clarence House?

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity