George Clooney Denounces Harvey Weinstein Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

George Clooney has spoken out to denounce Harvey Weinstein, in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations against the legendary mogul.

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” Clooney told The Daily Beast. "Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A number of Hollywood A-listers, many of them former Weinstein collaborators like Meryl Streep, have come forward in the past 24 hours to speak out against him.

On Sunday, the board of The Weinstein Company voted to terminate Weinstein, effective immediately, “in light of new information about misconduct that has emerged in the past few days.” Weinstein has denied portions of the Times report through his attorney, Charles Harder, who has threatened to sue the paper for a report he claims is "saturated with false and defamatory statements".