Today's Top Stories
1
"Sexual Harassment Is a Man's Issue"
2
What You Need to Know About 'Stranger Things' 3
3
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends
4
9 Truly Insane Old-Hollywood Conspiracy Theories
5
Unique Wedding Dresses for Nontraditional Brides

There's a Major Update in the 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory About Jon Snow's Secret Twin

Quick, someone tell Reddit.

HBO
Nov 8, 2017

If you're the kind of Game of Thrones fan that lives and breathes ice and fire (read: you spend your time lurking on Reddit), you probably know all about the popular fan theory that Meera is Jon Snow's secret twin. Something to do with their curly hair....honestly IDK, this one is a little out there—but still, it has its true believers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The thing is, Meera was cruelly rejected by Bran last season (UGH, BRAN), but there was still hope that she'd made her triumphant return and reveal that she's Jon's long lost sister.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But in a tragic twist (at least, tragic for people super into this theory), actress Ellie Kendrick said she might not even be back next season: "Not as far as I know," she said when asked. "I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, 'What’s going to happen? Are you in it?' Genuinely the truth is I don’t know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover."

If Meera isn't even back, this theory = shut down. Sorry, friends.

Related Stories
jon snow daenerys game of thrones
'Game Of Thrones' Season 8: Everything We Know
52 'GoT' Actors You Recognize in Other Shows
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
Netflix screen You Might Be the Target of a Netflix Scam
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Funniest 'Stranger Things 2' Memes
Required Listening: The 15 Best Pop Songs of 2017
fifty shades freed Climactic Moments from the 'Fifty Shades' Trailer
America's Most Popular Emoji Is...
Fifty Shades Freed Trailer The New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Is Here
What 14 Characters from 'The Crown' Look Like IRL
Dawson's Creek reunion There Was a Mini 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion
'House of Cards' Might Kill Off Frank Underwood