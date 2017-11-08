There's a Major Update in the 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory About Jon Snow's Secret Twin

If you're the kind of Game of Thrones fan that lives and breathes ice and fire (read: you spend your time lurking on Reddit), you probably know all about the popular fan theory that Meera is Jon Snow's secret twin. Something to do with their curly hair....honestly IDK, this one is a little out there—but still, it has its true believers.

The thing is, Meera was cruelly rejected by Bran last season (UGH, BRAN), but there was still hope that she'd made her triumphant return and reveal that she's Jon's long lost sister.

how am I supposed to do any work when jon snow might have a twin sister — Alice (@aliii1ce) August 28, 2015

But in a tragic twist (at least, tragic for people super into this theory), actress Ellie Kendrick said she might not even be back next season: "Not as far as I know," she said when asked. "I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, 'What’s going to happen? Are you in it?' Genuinely the truth is I don’t know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover."

If Meera isn't even back, this theory = shut down. Sorry, friends.