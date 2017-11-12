Today's Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Gave Men in Hollywood Some Advice in Her 'SNL' Monologue

"If you've got your thing-thing out..."

Nov 12, 2017

Tiffany Haddish's first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live went super well, and as Deadline reports, Haddish made history "by becoming the first black female stand-up comic to host the show in its 43 seasons." Wow. It's about time, then.

Her opening monologue even took on the recent slew of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, and Haddish didn't hold back, telling viewers:

"Fellas, I've got a tip for y'all. I like to call it Tiffany's Tips. It's a Tiff Tip. Listen, fellas. Listen, okay? If you've got your thing-thing out, and she got all her clothes on–You're wrong! You're in the wrong! Wait 'til she take her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out, okay?"

Watch Haddish's opening monologue in its entirety now, because it's so worth it. Future A-lister right here:

