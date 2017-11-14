Today's Top Stories
1
The Slow Sexual Awakening of Taylor Swift
2
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Meghan Markle's Guide to London
5
Sexism's Snowball Effect

An 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' Movie Is Coming and You'll Never Guess Who Is Writing It

Hint: He has a background in scary clowns.

YouTube
Nov 14, 2017

Your favorite '90s show is about to make an official comeback, and it's being written by non other than It screenwriter Gary Dauberman. (Yes, It, the completely terrifying Stephen King film.)

Related Story
40 Traumatizing Thoughts I Had During 'It'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Variety, Paramount Players is adapting Are You Afraid of the Dark? as a film (date TBD). The hit TV show followed a group of teenagers who refer to themselves as "The Midnight Society," where they tell scary stories and pretty much relive them in the episodes. It also helped launch the career of one of your faves Ryan Gosling.

The Nickelodeon series originally aired from 1992-1996, and had a revival for one season in 1999. If It was any indication, we think this is going to be pretty damn good.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
'Riverdale' Actors With Their Comics Counterparts
15 Christmas Party Themes You've Never Thought Of
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Netflix screen People Are Panicking Over Netflix Price Hike
'One Tree Hill' Showrunner Accused of Harassment
13 Movies That Could Be Nominated for Best Picture
Zendaya and Reese | ELLE UK Zendaya And Reese Witherspoon Produce Biopic
The Amazons Are Wearing Bikinis in 'Justice League
A Harvard Professor Critiques Taylor Swift's Poems
There's a Giant Plot Hole in 'The Sinner'
What to Expect from the 'Wonder Woman' Sequel